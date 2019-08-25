|
Sandra Lee
Stout Henson
1947 ~ 2019
Sandra Lee Stout Henson passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019, at her condo on the beach in Coronado, California. She was born in Salt Lake City on February of 1947 to Arthur Raymond Stout, Jr. and Mary Louise Stout. Sandra had a wonderful childhood in the Holladay area of Salt Lake City and she traveled extensively, both domestically and internationally, with her parents and sister, Susan Stout Watkins. As a teenager, Sandra also traveled to Russia and other international locations with her good friends Robyn Carter and Becky Christensen Johns.
Sandra graduated from Olympus High School and obtained a BS from the University of Utah in Art History. She later developed an interest in teaching children with special needs and returned to the University of Utah for an MA in Special Education. Sandra taught in the U of U's Special Education Department for a few years and consulted with local school districts on the latest teaching methods for special needs children.
Sandra married I.B. (Bob) Henson in 1976 and had two children, Elizabeth, who passed away in five weeks due to heart failure, and Christopher, who lives in Salt Lake City.
Sandra loved dogs, especially Scotties and Sealyhams, and she shared her home with several dogs while in Salt Lake and Coronado, where she lived for the last 20 years of her life. Sandra was an avid photographer, who especially enjoyed shooting the breathtaking sunsets on the beach of Coronado and from the tip of Point Loma, California. Her photos often included one of her dogs, the latest being her Scotty, Henry, who has a new and loving home. Sandra was an avid reader and utilized the Coronado Library for most of her books. She had several good friends there for at least 18 years, many of whom exchanged book titles with her on the good reads of the day .
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Mary Louise Stout, and her infant daughter Elizabeth. Sandra is survived by her son, Christopher, her sister, Susan Watkins (Tom), and former spouse, I. B. (Bob) Henson, all of Salt Lake City. Sandra requested that there be no funeral or memorial. To honor Sandra's life, the family suggests donations to Best Friends Animal Society, or a similar animal rescue non-profit. Online donations may be made in Sandra's name at www.bestfriends.org/donate.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019