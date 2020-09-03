1/1
Sandra Lee Williams
1945 - 2020
Sandra Lee Williams passed peacefully from this mortality surrounded by her loving family on August 29, 2020. She was born April 16, 1945, in Murray Utah to Leland and LaVerla White. She married Darryl L Potter and was later divorced. Married Calvin W. Williams May 15, 1970, in Holladay UT They later solemnized their union in the LDS Salt Lake City Temple March 17, 1978.
Sandy led a life of humble service and love. Her family was the center of her life; she would do anything for her husband and children. Sandy held several callings in the LDS church and was dedicated in her service. She loved camping with friends and family especially in the Utah Mountains. Sandy was an accomplished seamstress and made several articles of clothing for her children. She enjoyed distributing Avon and had many loyal customers. Everyone knew Sandy as the "Cookie Mom" after working several years at Great Harvest Bread Co.
Sandy is survived by her husband Calvin Williams, brother Byron White (Kerry), sister Pamela Williams (Ted; deceased), sister Sheila Jennings (Ken), son Darryn Potter, daughter Lorrie Rice (Scott), son Brandon Williams, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leland and LaVerla White, brothers Sidney and Arnold White, Sister Alice Faye Mounteer, and great granddaughter Lexi Sanchez.
Funeral services will be held on September 5, 2020, at 11am, with a viewing between 9am and 10:30am at the Olympus 7th ward house located at 2700 E 4500 S, Holladay, UT. Due to COVID19 pandemic health restrictions we ask visitors to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Interment will be at Memorial Holladay Cemetery located at 4900 S. Memory Lane, Holladay, UT. 84117.
The family would like to offer a very special thanks to Rocky Mountain Hospice for providing such tender care for Sandy affording her all the comforts she required. The family would also like to thank the many friends and members of the Olympus 7th ward and surrounding neighborhoods. Sandy considered you all her extended family. Please share memories and condolences at www.serenityfhs.com . The funeral will also be live streamed on Zoom by accessing the link through Serenity's website.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Olympus 7th ward house
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Olympus 7th ward house
