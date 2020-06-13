Sandra Niederhauser

1939 ~ 2020
Sandra House Niederhauser passed peacefully at home on June 2nd, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Sandy was born January 17th, 1939 to Silvia Erkkila Maki and Edward "Smokey" House in Grand Junction, Colorado. Sandy grew up in Grand Junction and Helper, Utah and in the early 1950s she and her family moved to Salt Lake City. She graduated from Olympus High School in 1957 and attended the University of Utah where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
Sandy met the love of her life, Jay Niederhauser, on Easter Sunday 1955 in Sugarhouse, Utah. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple, January 31st, 1959 after Jay had returned from his mission in Germany. They have two children, Michael Niederhauser and Cassandra Singer. In the early years of their marriage Sandy was a stay-at-home mom until she joined the family tradition of working for the railroad. She was in the Roper yard office for 30 years. Upon retiring they moved to Midway, Utah where they became innkeepers at The Blue Boar Inn & Restaurant.
They loved new adventures and traveling with their children and grandchildren. She was always ready to try something new. Sandy and Jay traveled to Finland, Nova Scotia, across Europe as well as across the U.S. with memorable visits to the Big Apple. Any place with a beach and the ocean was her favorite. On any given weekend she could be found hiking along the Wasatch Front with the Wasatch Mountain Club.
Sandy is survived by her husband Jay Niederhauser, children Michael Niederhauser and Cassandra Singer, her grandchildren Elijah & Bailey Singer as well as her brother, Edward House.
A special thanks to her caretaker Dana Rock, for her devotion, love and the endless hours and days she spent to make Sandy as comfortable as possible these last few months.
Arrangements are being handled by Probst Mortuary and a private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a private donation in Sandy's name to the Heber Valley Railroad Foundation, for the 618 Steam Locomotive Restoration. Heber Valley Railroad Foundation, 450 South 600 West, Heber City, Utah 84032. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Sandra at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.
Sandy will be in our hearts and minds always. We miss her very much.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.