Sandra Lea Nielson
1960 ~ 2019
West Valley City, UT-Sandra Lea Nielson, age 59, died on December 27, 2019 in her West Valley City home. She was born on August 3, 1960 in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin to Neal and Jeanette McDougal. She married Tracy Nielson on April 29, 1977. An evening viewing will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Memorial Redwood Mortuary on 6500 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am with a viewing held one-hour prior at the same location. Refer to www.memorialutah.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019