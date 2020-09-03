1946 ~ 2020
We lost an amazing woman on Monday, September 1, 2020, Sandra "Sandy" Parker Lundquist, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, confidant, and very best friend passed away after a battle with Alzheimer compounded by cancer. She was born November 21, 1946 to Mardon John Parker and Elda Lovendahl Parker.
A viewing will be held on Saturday the 5th of September from 9:30am to 11:00am at McDougal Funeral Home located at 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Masks must be worn. Graveside services to follow at 11:30am at the Taylorsville Memorial Park Cemetery located at 4575 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Please see full obituary and leave condolences at www.mcdouglfuneralhomes.com
