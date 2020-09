1946 ~ 2020We lost an amazing woman on Monday, September 1, 2020, Sandra "Sandy" Parker Lundquist, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, confidant, and very best friend passed away after a battle with Alzheimer compounded by cancer. She was born November 21, 1946 to Mardon John Parker and Elda Lovendahl Parker.A viewing will be held on Saturday the 5th of September from 9:30am to 11:00am at McDougal Funeral Home located at 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Masks must be worn. Graveside services to follow at 11:30am at the Taylorsville Memorial Park Cemetery located at 4575 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Please see full obituary and leave condolences at www.mcdouglfuneralhomes.com