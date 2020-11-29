Sanford (Sandy) Deane Pepper

1934 ~ 2020

Sanford (Sandy) Deane Pepper born October 10, 1934 passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 in his sleep with family beside him after a short illness at Holy Cross Hospital.

He is the only child of deceased parents Rose and Ben Pepper.

Sandy is survived by his children Cindy Pepper-Hornstein, Mark Pepper and Lisa Pepper-Satkin and their spouses Val Hornstein, Margy Paramour, and Brad Satkin.

Sandy was "the nicest guy on earth" to many people in both Utah and the California Bay Area. Laughter, being with people, socializing, sharing fun and quirky stories brought many hours of pleasure to Sandy's life. He was active in the Jewish Community of Salt Lake City and the University of Utah Crimson Club for many decades.

At age 11 until age 79 he worked in the family business Utah Barrel, Inc. which was located at 370 West 900 South in Salt Lake City. Starting at the very bottom he worked his way up to President. It was a third-generation scrap metal and barrel company that was a leader in its field in metal recycling, and barrel manufacturing. As an award-winning sculptor and painter, Sandy enjoyed being surrounded by all types of materials to fulfill his artistic passions.

Sandy took great pride in humoring his 6 grandchildren, Olivia, Mikell, Rosie, Max, Eliana and Talya and will be greatly missed by all of them.

Donations in Sandy Pepper's name can be made to the Crimson Club at the University of Utah.

The funeral will be a private safe distanced ceremony.



