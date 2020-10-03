Sanjay Naran Tailor
1967 ~ 2020
Sanjay Naran Tailor was a giant of a man who knew the adversities of life and how to conquer them with grace, humor, and unrelenting determination. Sanjay passed away from a heart attack on Sept 19, 2020, surrounded by the beauty of Capitol Reef National Park. He was born in London, England, on January 26, 1967, to Naran Uttam Tailor (late) and Kanchan Naran Tailor.
Sanjay immigrated with his family to Southern California in 1982 and spent his teen years working hard at various odd jobs and developing his deep love for the Pacific Ocean. Despite proclaiming he "would never leave California," he met a girl from Utah on an airplane, and fate called him to the Wasatch Mountains. Their love was immediate, deep, and pure: they were true soulmates. To that girl-his wife Juel Iverson Tailor-he was the center of gravity, holding her in a place of unconditional love and tenderness. For his son, Lukesh Gregory Tailor, he was his wrestling buddy, storyteller, and fellow dinosaur. Whether you were a lifelong friend or a stranger being greeted at a restaurant, you immediately knew Sanjay was deeply connected to humanity and the joys of life.
Sanjay taught others to RISE UP and cherish the VIEW. To him, even small moments were EPIC. He said "yes" to everything and was relentless in his quest for adventure.
These are just some of the lessons we learned from him:
1. Hug hard, and never be the first to let go.
2. Work hard, be honest, and give generously.
3. Inclusiveness: the more, the merrier.
4. Take care of your mum.
5. Invest in adventures and experiences-always get up early for
the sunrise.
6. Say "I love you" to everyone, and say it often.
7. Celebrate whoever/whenever you can. Another sunset? Great!
Let's have a party and celebrate the sunset.
8. Laugh with your whole face, whole mouth, whole body.
It's infectious.
Sanjay worked tirelessly throughout his career at Procom, BMC Software, and CA Technologies/Broadcom. He was an incredibly well-respected professional and took immense pride in giving his all, which also included his motto of always "helping another person up." He was surrounded by a universe of colleagues, friends, and family who will forever remember his laughter and passion.
He is survived by his wife and 3-year-old son; his mother, Kanchan Naran Tailor; his sister, Seema Naran Tailor; his brother, Hemank Naran Tailor (Smita Hemank Tailor) and his niece, Shivani Hemank Tailor (daughter of Hemank and Smita); his mother-in-law, Vickie West Iverson; and his brother-in-law, Cade Gregory Iverson (Rachel Kuhr Iverson). Sanjay is preceded in death by his father, Naran Uttam Tailor, and his father-in-law, Gregory Don Iverson.
As his heart rests in peace, may his spirit charge forth, leading us all in remembering to live life to the fullest and with sincere intention. Please join us on October 10, 2020, at 11am MST for a virtual memorial service. Please visit www.rememberingsanjay.com
for additional details and use the forum to share your favorite memories and pictures of Sanjay.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Luke's College Fund at https://gift.my529.org/NFP7Q5
or to one of Sanjay's favorite charities Big City Mountaineers.