|
|
Santa (Sandy)
Angeline Hawthorne
1948 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Santa (Sandy) Angeline Hawthorne, Salt Lake City, Utah was reunited with her love Cecil J Hawthorne SR. on January 31, 2020.
Santa was born on August 19th 1948 in Chicago Illinois to Frances Scandura. Her family frequently moved around the country and when they landed in Tooele Utah, she met the love of her life Cecil and they were later married. They renewed their vows during a ceremony at a Catholic Church Apr 20, 1994.
Cecil and Sandy have seven children, Cecil, Tracy, Anthony, Patty, Jamie, David, and Joseph. 18 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She took great pride in raising her children and spoiling her grandchildren. She enjoyed coloring, puzzles and creating works of art with decor she got from second hand stores. She was intrigued by the paranormal and attended many "ghost hunting expeditions".
A special celebration of life will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the City Creek Care Center and all the Doctors, Nurses and staff. She made great friends amongst all of you and we appreciate the love and dedication you gave to her during her stay there.
www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020