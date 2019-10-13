|
Sara "LaRue" Bohner
Oct 21, 1931 - Oct 8, 2019
Our loving mother Sara "LaRue" Bohner passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 with family at her side. LaRue was born in Woodruff, Utah on October 21, 1931 to Mary Ann Longhurst and Peter Carlos Cornia. She was the youngest of six children, Helen, Hazel, Wendell, Dee, and Leo. LaRue graduated from Rich County High School. She married Loren Frank "Sam" Bohner on October 1, 1949 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, Utah. They moved to Logan, Utah for Sam to pursue his teaching degree. While living in Logan, LaRue worked as an old-time telephone operator. In Logan, they had their first child, Christine. Following this LaRue and Sam moved to Bountiful, Utah. She worked at an ice cream shop on Main Street, her favorite combination was lime slush with vanilla. LaRue and Sam then moved to their family home in Salt Lake City, Utah, where they had three more children, Karen, Douglas, and Cathy. LaRue enjoyed gardening, bowling, puzzles, playing cards, and board games. She liked quilting, sewing, crocheting, and cross stitching. LaRue worked at the five-and-dime store (Sprouse-Reitz) near her home. She received a certificate in cosmetology in her mid 40's and had a shop in her home for many years. She volunteered countless hours at the Neighborhood House Senior Center for ten years doing hair. LaRue loved to travel with friends and family. She traveled to Germany, Hawaii, Panama Canal, Alaska, and to important history sites of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an active member of the Church and held many church callings. LaRue loved her grandchildren more than anything else. She loved spending time with them visiting and following their pursuits.
Survived by her spouse, Loren Frank "Sam" Bohner; four children Christine (Ken) Martin, Karen (Scott) Smith, Douglas Bohner, Cathy (Mark) Francis; eleven grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 15 at 11:00 AM at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. Those wanting to attend the viewing and visit with the family can come to Larkin Mortuary between 10:00 and 11:00 AM before the service. Interment will be at the Woodruff City Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019