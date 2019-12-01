Home

Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Russon Mortuary
295 North Main
Bountiful, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Russon Mortuary
295 North Main
Bountiful, UT
Sara Jane Woods Ivie


1939 - 2019
Sara Jane Woods Ivie Obituary
December 7, 1939 -
November 27, 2019
Bountiful - Our beloved, Mother, Grandmother, sister and dear friend passed away November 27, 2019. She was born in Blackfoot Idaho to Thomas and Norma Woods on December 7th, 1939. She was raised in Blackfoot Idaho, graduated from Blackfoot High school and attended Idaho State College. Sara Jane married the love of her life Dewayne K. Ivie on Feb 18th, 1960. Their marriage was one of unconditional love, care and dedication to each other and their children. She lived her life as a loving and caring person who always had an open door for family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Father, Mother, Sister (Sondra), Brother (Tom), and three grandchildren, Brittanya, Alex, Tyler. Survived by her Sister Nedra Harward, Brother Dennis (Glenda) Woods. Her Children Cindy Lee Olesen, Gary (Lisa) Ivie, Sheryl Scott, grandchildren, Leif Eastvold, Christopher Ivie, Wade Scott, Derek Eastvold, Sarah Ivie, Ryan Scott, Shayd Eastvold, Micaela Eastvold, and her 18 Great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful Utah, where family and friends are welcome to attend. A viewing will be held from 11:45 to 12:45. Interment, Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
