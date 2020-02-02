|
Sarah Bernice Pfeiffer
1/22/1927 - 1/26/2020
We lost our loving mother, Bernie on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Caruthersville, MO to Gerald and Adelma Adams. Married to John L. Pfeiffer Jr. for 59 years.
She was an exceptional artist, amazing cook and an outstanding mother. Bernie was loved by anyone who knew her. Throughout her life she always kept her sense of humor.
Survived by her children Gary, Debra, Cindy, Cherie; grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great grandchild. Preceded in death by her husband John.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 3rd at 1:00 p.m. at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Rd. (Redwood Rd.), Bluffdale.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020