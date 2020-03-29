|
|
1985 ~ 2020
Sarah's guiding light was her belief in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family, friends and her membership in The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints.
Sarah Jane Fitzgerald passed away on March 24th in Salt Lake County.
She was born in American Fork, Utah on April 10, 1985 to Hal Warren Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Ann Romney. Her siblings include Jennifer Ann Hansen and Stephanie Lynn Turner. She was raised in Highland, Utah.
She graduated from Lone Peak High School in 2003. Sarah excelled in Ballet, Arts and community service. Sarah attended Utah Valley University and Ameritec in Draper, Utah. Sarah's greatest joy in life was the birth of her son, Jaden Winter Garrett. Sarah's grace and beauty throughout her life was a joy to everyone who knew her. Her smile and free spirit now rests with her heavenly father. Sarah is preceded in death by her parents, sisters and son.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Sarah's honor. Date will be announced on Facebook in the following months.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020