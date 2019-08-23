|
Sarah Naomi Weller Weston Prentiss Davidson died August 19, 2019 at her home in Holladay, Utah. As a friend and neighbor to many, she was well known for her charitable spirit and for reaching out with generosity to friends and neighbors.
Sarah, the twelfth of thirteen children of Gustav August and Margarete Martin Weller, was born February 18, 1935 in Salt Lake City. Her Weller brothers and sisters are John (1917-1979), Ruth (1919-2000), Samuel (1921-2009), Rachel (1922-2009), Eve (1924-2018), David (1925-2002), Esther (1928-living), Miriam (1930-living), Jared (1931-2008), Mary (1933-living), and Joseph Nephi (1936-1940).
Survivors include her sisters Esther Watson, Miriam Jepsen, and Mary Hair. Sarah will be missed by many nieces and nephews.
The Weller family moved to Marion, Utah in 1939, where Sarah graduated from South Summit High School, Kamas, in 1953. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and Humanities, graduating on an accelerated schedule from Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho) in 1956 when it was a four-year college. She took extension courses, correspondence classes, as well as on-campus work to finish in three years before Ricks reverted to a two-year program.
Sarah began her career teaching fourth grade in Montpelier, Idaho. She taught two years at the Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah, working with Navajo students. She also taught two years in Compton and Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, California. She continually took summer and extension courses from UCLA, Utah State, and the University of Utah, for an expanded Bachelor's degree in English and Humanities. She then taught fifth and sixth grade in the Salt Lake, Granite and Davis School Districts.
McGraw-Hill Book Company hired Sarah as an educational consultant. She lived in Beaverton, Oregon and traveled widely in Oregon, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Hawaii. She returned to Utah for another degree in special education and taught the intellectually handicapped at the Hartvigson School, Granite School District.
Sarah earned a real estate license and practiced professionally with several companies. She was involved in real estate for the last several decades. She last worked in residential real estate in Salt Lake County under the name of Sarah Weston Realtors.
Sarah enjoyed skiing, hiking, mountaineering, swimming, music and dancing. She held leadership positions with the Wasatch Mountain Club and the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she attended the temple regularly, enjoyed studying the scriptures, and was involved in Primary, Young Women's, and Sunday School. She was preeminently a researcher in family history.
She married David Fairbanks Weston June 24, 1972; they divorced in 1975. Through real estate contacts she met Kenneth R. Prentiss, Division Manager of the Albany, New York, Office of the U. S. Postal Service. In his time off, he joined Sarah for mountain recreation in Utah. Soon he arranged for a transfer as Division Manager in the western United States and moved to Utah. They married November 28, 1986 and were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple December 4, 1987. Kenneth Prentiss died March 17, 1994.
In 2013, she renewed an old friendship with Joseph Wendell Davidson, an associate of Ken's in the Postal Service, whom she met in 1973. They were married in Salt Lake City on July 26, 2014 and enjoyed a productive life together until his death on June 18, 2016. He was accepted and loved by many people in Sarah's circle of friends.
The family would like to thank Aspen Ridge Hospice for all their help and care, especially Autumn and Angie. A special thanks goes to Sarah's personal caretakers Vika Valahulu, Loneta Ongoloka, and Mele Tuiaki. Their dedicated, loving care relieved much of Sarah's suffering.
Services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holladay 24th Ward, 4395 South Albright Drive. Friends and family are invited to visit Sunday evening 6:00-8:00 pm at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the church Monday morning 9:30-10:30 am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Elysian Burial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to donate to the General Missionary Fund or the Perpetual Education Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019