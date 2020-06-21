Sarah Paige Seethaler
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Paige Seethaler
1990 ~ 2020
Sarah Paige Seethaler, age 29, passed away on June 18, 2020 at home with her parents (Kristen Nye Seethaler and Mark Hyrum Seethaler) in South Jordan after being diagnosed with liver cancer fewer than 60-days earlier. A socially-distanced public viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe on 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway Tuesday evening, June 23rd from 5:00-8:00PM. BYO mask, but nothing that would scare small children. Due to gathering restrictions a private funeral will be held on Wednesday and her internment will be in the South Jordan Cemetery. The funeral will be streamed to the Internet as referenced in her full obituary which can be viewed at www.jenkins-soffe.com. In lieu of flowers her family is requesting that contributions towards a goal of $25,000 be made to the SARAH SMILES fundraiser at Primary Children's Hospital, the organization that saved her life. Use this QR code to reach that site and let's pay it forward together.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Funeral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved