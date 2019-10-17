Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
Saundra Marie Brinkley


1941 - 2019
Saundra Marie Brinkley
1941 ~ 2019
Saundra passed away on October 15, 2019 in Riverton, Utah surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 14, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Farris Horner and Pauline Swain. A viewing will be Saturday, October 19th from 1:00 pm to 2:45 pm at Valley View Funeral Home, 4100 S. 4335 W., West Valley City, followed by a graveside service at 3:00 pm at Valley View Memorial Park. To view the complete obituary visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
