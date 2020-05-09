|
|
Scot Philip Hafner
1958 ~ 2020
Scot Philip Hafner, age 61, died April 18, 2020 in West Valley City. Born October 29, 1958 to Murle and Darline Hafner. Graduating from Skyline High School. He worked Utah Department of Transportation for over 30 years. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by sister Cindy, brother Pat. Daughters Joylynn Schmidtke, Paula Schmidtke, Samantha Schmidtke. Grandkids Casey Roche', Shanda Sanchez, Chantelle Quintana, Kane Lopez, Tabatha (Austin) Ewell, David Bloomfield. And many friends.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 9, 2020