1952 ~ 2020

Scott "Baylor" Adams Warren, 68, died at home on Oct. 29, 2020 after a short illness. Born on Jan. 10, 1952 to Calvin Leo and Mary Adams Warren in Salt Lake City, Utah, Baylor lived life on his own terms. After graduating from Olympus High School, he attended the University of Utah where he was a very active member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He spent many years working for General Office Supply, and then ROSI Office Products, before retiring six years ago. A voracious reader of books, magazines and newspapers, Baylor was an avid consumer of news and kept up with local and national politics, current events, and, of course, sports of all kinds. He had a particular affinity for golf and baseball, and recently, closely followed the Vegas Golden Knights' pursuit of the Stanley Cup. Once a dedicated golfer, Baylor spent countless days at his beloved Bonneville Golf Course with friends and brothers. Colorful in his word choice as he was in life, Baylor's nicknames and euphemisms are today part of the family's vernacular. A "box party" is a traditional "casket" funeral; and "buck" is the term he used to describe the many boyfriends of his nieces. In an ironic twist, Baylor was, himself, considered wild and crazy "Uncle Buck" by his nieces and nephews who were simultaneously in awe and a tiny bit apprehensive of his slightly outrageous, non-traditional persona. Despite the fact that he did not have children of his own, Baylor was highly engaged and interested in the goings-on of his large and extended family, especially his 14 nieces and nephews of whom he was exceedingly proud. A devout daily reader of obituaries, he would often telephone family and friends after reading the obituary of an acquaintance to ensure his close circle was in the know. Baylor was preceded in death by his parents, older brother, Cal, and younger brother, Matthew. He is survived by brothers, Jon, and Clark (Melissa); sister Sarah Jane "Honey" Knous (Steve); nine nieces and five nephews. Baylor's 2020 death, synchronous with the passing of Alex Trebek and the impending end of a daily printed newspaper in Salt Lake City, is well timed given his devotion to Jeopardy and its recent superstar, James Holzhauer, along with his daily newspaper ritual. To respect Baylor's wishes for no fanfare or fuss, there will be no "box party." Instead, his siblings, along with close friend, Tom Tullis, will quietly gather at Bonneville Golf Course on hole no. 5 where Baylor once scored a double eagle. Together, they will spread his ashes in a fitting conclusion for one who lived singularly, colorfully and irreverently - forever marching to his own drumbeat.



