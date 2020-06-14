Scott D Christensen
July 13, 1961 ~ June 6, 2020
West Bountiful-Scott D Christensen, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at home in West Bountiful, Utah. Born July 13, 1961 in Delta, Utah. Son of Merlin Deloy and Martha Catherine Bishop Christensen. Graduated Delta High School in 1979. Served in the London England Mission for the LDS Church. Attended Snow College, then obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Southern Utah University in 1988. Married Monica Cox in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on March 20, 1987. They later divorced in 2005.
Scott loved life, sports, his children and family. He spent hours thinking about them and how to best serve them. Scott devoted 30 years to working with disabled children at the Davis School District and just recently celebrated his retirement. Loved watching his students grow and reach their potential. He also loved music and played the trumpet, and played the bass guitar in a dance band for several years.
Scott was passionate and funny. Loved hearing the laughter of others and would often do Donald Duck impersonations. He had a gentle, kind, heart and loved to talk about his family, life and Heavenly Father.
Scott, you are loved, you are special and you will be missed.
Preceded in death by parents, brothers: Ken Deloy and Don Merlin Christensen, and brother-in-law: Gary Roper. Survived by children: Sydnee Nicole and Nicholas Scott Christensen; siblings: Shirley Roper, Ray (Rinda) Christensen, Kay (Linda) Christensen, Marilyn Oliver, Ann (Hal) Schmid and Jerry (Christina) Christensen.
Family Funeral: Monday, June 15, 11:00 am, West Bountiful 1st Ward LDS Chapel. Burial at 3:30pm: Delta, Utah City Cemetery. Online condolences and a link to the recorded Video of the funeral service available at www.nicklemortuary.com
July 13, 1961 ~ June 6, 2020
West Bountiful-Scott D Christensen, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at home in West Bountiful, Utah. Born July 13, 1961 in Delta, Utah. Son of Merlin Deloy and Martha Catherine Bishop Christensen. Graduated Delta High School in 1979. Served in the London England Mission for the LDS Church. Attended Snow College, then obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Southern Utah University in 1988. Married Monica Cox in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on March 20, 1987. They later divorced in 2005.
Scott loved life, sports, his children and family. He spent hours thinking about them and how to best serve them. Scott devoted 30 years to working with disabled children at the Davis School District and just recently celebrated his retirement. Loved watching his students grow and reach their potential. He also loved music and played the trumpet, and played the bass guitar in a dance band for several years.
Scott was passionate and funny. Loved hearing the laughter of others and would often do Donald Duck impersonations. He had a gentle, kind, heart and loved to talk about his family, life and Heavenly Father.
Scott, you are loved, you are special and you will be missed.
Preceded in death by parents, brothers: Ken Deloy and Don Merlin Christensen, and brother-in-law: Gary Roper. Survived by children: Sydnee Nicole and Nicholas Scott Christensen; siblings: Shirley Roper, Ray (Rinda) Christensen, Kay (Linda) Christensen, Marilyn Oliver, Ann (Hal) Schmid and Jerry (Christina) Christensen.
Family Funeral: Monday, June 15, 11:00 am, West Bountiful 1st Ward LDS Chapel. Burial at 3:30pm: Delta, Utah City Cemetery. Online condolences and a link to the recorded Video of the funeral service available at www.nicklemortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.