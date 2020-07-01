Scott David Gregory
1952 ~ 2020
Scott returned to his Heavenly Father on June 29, 2020, after a five year battle with cancer. He passed peacefully while at home, surrounded by family. He was born September 7, 1952, to Thomas Marion Gregory and Colleen Carter Gregory in Salt Lake City. He married his greatest love, Karen, on November 26, 1997, then they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on November 24, 2004.
Scott graduated from Skyline High School. He received advanced degrees in Math and Physics from The University of Utah and a Master of Education from Southern Utah University. He managed his family owned City Dry Cleaners with his grandmother for many years. Then he persued two of his greatest passions; teaching math and helping others. Mr. G received many awards for being an outstanding educator. He loved his students and was beloved by them. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served diligently in many callings.
Scott loved sports. From baseball and softball teams winning championships to landing two hole-in-ones and a double eagle while golfing. Scoot was State Squash Champion and bowled a perfect 300. When he wasn't running marathons with his dad, he enjoyed tennis, hiking, backpacking, fly fishing, skiing, gardening, and all outdoor activities. Scott loved dancing with his wife and going on adventures with his family. Also, he was an accomplished pianist.
Scott had a big heart and was easy to love because of his genuine love and connection to others. Scott choose to be a father, but was born to be grandfather. His grandchildren loved their Appa uncontrollably and they were the center of his world. Out of all of his many accomplishments, his greatest were being a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and Papa.
Scott is survived by his wife Karen L. Gregory, 4 children, Matt (Shannon) Pett, Hanna (Nick) Coreson, Dan (Ann) Pett, and Mary (Tim) Mahoney, 10 grandchildren. Skeech is also survived by siblings: Tom (Luanne), Marianne (Jeff) Richardson, Jon (Joan), Becky (John) Suchy, Bob (Sue). He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ron.
Family will visit with friends on Thursday evening July 2, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East. Family and friends will share a graveside celebration of life for Scott at 11:30am on Friday July 3, 2020 at the Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South. For both Thursday evening gathering and Friday graveside please wear your mask and practice social distance. Online memories and tributes about Scott can be posted for the family to read at www.holbrookmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.
