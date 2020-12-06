What can you say about Scott? His Wit was unsurpassed. His suspender trick and bathtub filling is memorable for his brother. We spent many hours playing tennis in my backyard late at night to the annoyance of the neighbors. Scott was a severe competitor and loved to play golf and tennis. He could throw a Nerf football a mile and could hit a softball about the same distance. Brought me lots of laughs through the years. What a great friend to remember. God bless his family at this time with the memories and the knowledge that he had in his Savior Jesus Christ. You will certainly be missed with all your antics and laughter Scott. Love you. Mel Short



Oh Scott. He and Shauna were some of our closest friends when we lived in West Jordan. Those years were the best. So many nights in our backyard playing tennis. Fun trip to St George sharing a room on our way down cuz both us couples were too cheap to each get a room. New Years Eve party’s with all our friends. Scott was probably the funniest guy I have ever known. He also had a good heart. He came to our house in the middle of the night when Mel had to take me to the ER and stayed with all our kids. He was a good man who loved his family, friends and the Lord. You will be missed Scott. We love you. Vicki Short

Mel and Vicki Short

Friend