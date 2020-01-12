|
|
Scott F. Esson
1952 - 2020
"The times they are a-changin'" since Bob Dylan's devoted fan, Scott F. Esson, passed away on January 7, 2020 at the age of 67. Born on November 15, 1952, to Francis and Betty Esson of Proctor, MN, Scott graduated from Proctor High School, where he earned a legendary reputation as a prankster (who can forget when he painted a giant #70 on the water tower to commemorate his class graduation?). Scott played trumpet in the band and was a star player on the tennis team. He was manager of Skyline Drive-In where he met the love of his life, Renee (Potvien) Esson, who has been by his side ever since. Scott and Renee were married in Duluth, July 13, 1974 on a '100' degree day that no one can forget. Scott and Renee moved west to Salt Lake City, Utah, where Scott worked for Transamerica as a regional sales rep. and enjoyed skiing at Alta with Renee on weekends. Scott later worked for Inkley's camera and electronics where he developed a devoted clientele. Scott and Renee have two loving and talented sons, Dylan and Dustin of Salt Lake City, daughter-in-law Tiffany Jo Merrill and two beautiful granddaughters, Mary Renee and Estella Jo, whom Scott adored and was the best 'Popsy' they could ever have! In the last few years, Scott enjoyed semi-retirement; he had more time for gardening, traveling, and cruising many wonderful times with Renee, his favorite destination being Alaska. His giant pumpkins were quite the Halloween treat each year. He was an avid reader and enjoyed his father-and-son book club with "Professor Esson". Scott took pride in helping his sons with many fun home projects, always willing to help at the drop of a hat. His sense of humor included affectionate nicknames for his family and friends and he was known as 'Captain Scotty' and 'Popsy.' Throughout his life, Scott was always known for his kindness, laughter, humor and great conversation. He was also passionate about politics and a strong environmentalist, protesting annually for clean air at the capitol with his son. Scott had many friends throughout his life, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Renee, his sons, Dylan (Tiffany Jo) and Dustin, granddaughters Mary and Estella, and his brothers John Esson, Randy (Sheila) Esson and his sister Anne Marie Lange. In his memory, we ask you to get out and vote this November and/or donate to Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment. A Celebration of Life will be held for Scott at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, SLC, on January 16, 2020 from 6 to 8pm. Visit www.starksfuneral.com to view tribute slideshow and share your memories with his family….Sail on Scott, you will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020