Scott F. McNeil
1945 ~ 2019
Scott Ford McNeil, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 26, 2019 after patiently enduring health trials for many years. Scott was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Anne Ford and David Tolman McNeil on September 15, 1945. After graduation from Olympus High School in 1964, he served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North German Mission. Upon returning, Scott attended the University of Utah and pledged Beta Theta Pi fraternity and earned a BS in Civil Engineering. Scott began his career working for the Church engineering department and later founded McNeil Engineering. He was licensed in 15 states as a professional engineer and received many prestigious honors, including the 2005 Utah Engineer of the Year.
He married the love of his life, Kathleen McKean, on February 28, 1969. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple, and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Scott established a pattern of service throughout his life. While finishing school and starting a young family, he served in the Army Reserves from 1970-1975. He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and served faithfully in many capacities, never shying away from quietly serving. He coached, supported, and loved spending time with his family and friends in "friendly" competition. He especially loved golf, tennis, and cheering for the UTES. He rarely missed an opportunity to share his quick wit or a "dad joke".
Scott was preceded in death by his father, David McNeil. He is survived by his sweetheart, Kathy, and their five children: Tracy Martin (J.R.), Ryan (Mindy Green), Devin (Kelly Nelson), Mandy Keller (Jeff), Hillary Ingle (Cody), as well as Anne Ford McNeil (mother), JD McNeil (brother), Tyler and Ginna McNeil (brother), and 18 fantastic grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12 pm, at the South Cottonwood Ward, 5605 South Vine Street, Murray, Utah. A viewing will be held in the same location Friday, November 1, from 6:30-8:30 pm and Saturday, November 2, from 10-11:30 am prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the many home health and hospice providers, the South Cottonwood Ward, and dear friends who have been there for Scott and Kathy as she lovingly cared for him over the past two years.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019