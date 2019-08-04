Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Olaf's Catholic Church
276 East 1700 South
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Scott Geno Posselli was born on August 15th 1956 to Fay And Eugene Posselli in SLC, UT. Scott was one of the greatest men to Grace this Earth, his presence was something words cannot describe.
Scott is survived by his children Brandy (Jason) Clydesdale, Nick (Holly), and Josh (Rachel) grand children Kaylee, Brexton and Talon his sister Gina (Rich) Thomason his brother Paul (Dee) his nieces and nephews Darcy, Brittni, Tony and Joey.
Scott will always be remembered for his warm heart and amazing soul.
A celebration of Scott's life will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Olaf's Catholic Church, 276 East 1700 South, Bountiful. Committal to follow at Mt. Olivet, 1342 East 500 South. Please visit www.starksfuneral.com to read extended obituary and to share your photos and memories with the family.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the M.S. society to combat this horrible disease.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
