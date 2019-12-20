Home

Southern Utah Mortuary (Beaver)
195 NORTH 200 WEST
Beaver, UT 84713
435-438-2201
Scott Beaumont
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Southern Utah Mortuary
195 N 200 W
Beaver, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Southern Utah Mortuary
195 N 200 W
Beaver, UT
Scott Kenneth Beaumont


1970 - 2019
Scott Kenneth Beaumont Obituary
1970 ~ 2019
Scott Kenneth Beaumont, 49, passed away on December 13, 2019 in West Jordan, UT. He was born on November 16, 1970 in Twin Falls, ID to Kenneth Lowe Beaumont and Dorothy Helen Gren. He grew up in Orem/Provo area of Utah.
He served in the army for 4 years as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle System Mechanic where he received honorable discharge and merits. He spent the majority of his time as a tile setter and in the more recent years was working in the telecommunications industry. He enjoyed playing the drums and was a drummer for a band called 7th Chakar. Scott started out as a very happy baby and his happiness continued throughout his life. His happiness and willingness to always help others showed throughout his life and was contagious to others.
He is survived by his son Jaykob Lee Beaumont, his sisters Brenda Thompson, Cindy Wriglesworth, Lisa Blanke, Jenefer May, Misti Adam and brother Ammon Beaumont.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Lowe Beaumont and Dorothy Helen Gren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Southern Utah Mortuary (195 N 200 W Beaver, UT 84713). Viewing will be held on December 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Southern Utah Mortuary (195 N 200 W Beaver, UT 84713). Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 20, 2019
