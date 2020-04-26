Home

Rasmussen Mortuary
96 N 100 W
Mount Pleasant, UT 84647
(435) 462-2427
Scott Kenneth Cordery


1954 - 2020
Scott Kenneth Cordery Obituary
Scott Kenneth Cordery
9/4/1954 ~ 4/21/2020
Ephraim, UT-Scott passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 21, 2020 in Ephraim, Utah. He was born on September 4, 1954, to Kenneth Roydon Cordery and Karla Lou Harmon Cordery. After graduating from Olympus High School, he served a mission in Florida for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated from Westminster College and spent many years helping others as a Registered Nurse.
Scott's love for each member of his family will be remembered and cherished as well as his quick wit and sense of humor that brought laughter to every gathering. He was also a very good cook and shared his love of cooking with each of his children.
He is survived by his former wife, Cindy; wife, Dana; daughters, Kimberly and Erin; stepdaughters, Alexis and Aja; grandchildren, Astrid, Lilah, and Liam; his siblings, Karen (Dave) Christensen, Brad (Marilee) Cordery, Janice (Mark) Petersen; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sons, Jonathan, Christopher, and Joshua.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family viewing in Mt. Pleasant and a private graveside service at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
To read the complete obituary and share a condolence with the family, please visit http://rasmussenmortuary.com/obituaries/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
