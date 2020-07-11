1959 ~ 2020
Scott Lee Olsen was born February 9, 1959 in Salt Lake City to Gay Quayle and Ronald Olsen, one of four children Jeff, Jane, Scott, and Chris. Scott left us on the evening of July 4th celebrating his own independence and freedom from the pain and suffering of fighting cancer.
Scott attended Murray High School and participated in the electronics club. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science in Physics with an emphasis in Electrical Engineering.
Scott's most recent job was with PostNova Analytics as an engineer responsible for system installation of particle separation machines for pharmaceutical and research laboratories. Here he also programmed a sedimentation asymmetric flow simulator.
Scott died from non-smoking-caused neck cancer that eventually spread to his lungs, liver, and pancreas. He endured multiple treatments over four years. He was always aware of the toll it was also taking on his loved ones. We rest assured that Julie welcomed Scott with open arms.
To our many colleagues and so very, very many friends we would like to express our appreciation for your love and support… Thank You. Due to the current pandemic there will be no funeral or memorial service planned at this time. Ongoing wake, let us celebrate the wonderful life Scott lived! Please see full obituary at www.premierfuneral.com
.