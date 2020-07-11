1/1
Scott Lee Olsen
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1959 ~ 2020
Scott Lee Olsen was born February 9, 1959 in Salt Lake City to Gay Quayle and Ronald Olsen, one of four children Jeff, Jane, Scott, and Chris. Scott left us on the evening of July 4th celebrating his own independence and freedom from the pain and suffering of fighting cancer.
Scott attended Murray High School and participated in the electronics club. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science in Physics with an emphasis in Electrical Engineering.
Scott's most recent job was with PostNova Analytics as an engineer responsible for system installation of particle separation machines for pharmaceutical and research laboratories. Here he also programmed a sedimentation asymmetric flow simulator.
Scott died from non-smoking-caused neck cancer that eventually spread to his lungs, liver, and pancreas. He endured multiple treatments over four years. He was always aware of the toll it was also taking on his loved ones. We rest assured that Julie welcomed Scott with open arms.
To our many colleagues and so very, very many friends we would like to express our appreciation for your love and support… Thank You. Due to the current pandemic there will be no funeral or memorial service planned at this time. Ongoing wake, let us celebrate the wonderful life Scott lived! Please see full obituary at www.premierfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved