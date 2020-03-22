|
In Loving Memory
Scott "Scooter" Harper Smith was born in Spanish Fork, Utah on June 19th 1951 to Wallace Elwood Smith and Alice Harper Smith. He passed away peacefully in his home on March 21, 2020.
He is survived by his sisters Diane (Glen) Willie and Jill (Dale) Shumway, and his many nieces and nephews.
He was a very strong minded man who stood by his convictions. Ever truthful and a man of his word. He would never back down from an opportunity to argue politics and correct the errors of those who chose the wrong party.
He was an avid sportsman who was very successful in hunting elk, moose, deer, antelope, geese, ducks, and pheasants. He enjoyed traveling to South Dakota twice a year to hunt pheasants with his friends and family.
People always asked him: Where did you shoot your deer? And his answer was always the same: Right in the heart!
He was a member of the union pipe trades for almost 50 years. Known far and wide as one of the best welders in the country, he served local 140, formerly local 19, as an elected officer, teacher, and craftsman. He took the apprenticeship program very seriously, serving on the committee for multiple years. He took many young apprentices under his wing to mentor them on how to produce work to be proud of.
He met his partner Dr Karma Taylor 22 years ago. They made countless happy memories together riding horses, camping, and hunting. They built a beautiful life together, and their house is known in the community as a welcoming place where you can get delicious food, cold drinks and a sympathetic ear.
He fathered one son Hunter (Camille) Smith and two grandsons Rocky and Ryder. He was a strict but loving father and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren with homemade pancakes and other treats. They will miss his unconditional love and wisdom, and he will live on in their fondest memories.
He didn't want to make a fuss, so there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to a Cancer research program of your choice.
Condolences and memories to daltonhoopes.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020