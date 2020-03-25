|
Sean Lafe Hardwick
1963 ~ 2020
Beloved son, brother, father, uncle and husband, Sean Hardwick passed away suddenly on March 21st, 2020 camping with family and friends in southern Utah, enjoying fresh air and taking the time to surround himself with nature and beauty.
Sean was born on February 22, 1963 to Earl Frank Hardwick and Colleen Crookston Hardwick in the Salt Lake County Hospital in SLC, UT. Born the youngest brother in a family of six boys, Sean was by no means the runt of the litter. He was always surrounded by his brothers and the family worked and lived together through trial, tribulation and hardship.
Sean went to South High School and was a member of the football team. Among him and his close friends they called themselves the "Wrecking Crew". During this time, he also worked at the local sub shop, Grinders, across the street from the school. After graduating, he worked many different jobs in every field. He got married and had two sons, James Hardwick and Marcus Hardwick. Later he married Jaime Smolka and together, they had Morgan Hardwick.
He loved his sons dearly and lived by a "kids don't come with a manual" doctrine, where he always tried to teach the right path. While with Jaime, he would go on to be a member of not only the Hardwick family, but also the Smolka family, both of which he loved dearly & spent a lot of time with. He served many roles in both families such as beloved uncle, wedding officiant, drinking partner, party host, wise counselor & many more titles innumerable but known by those he loved.
He worked hard at being the best at whatever he did, always striving to meet every deadline and exceed it as needed. He would end his professional career at MRC global as National Projects Manager of Valves & Automation where many, former and current, remember him as a mentor and a leader.
Even while working he still found time to support his local community as a coach to his local little league baseball team, assistant and chaperone to many a Boy Scout events and president of the Highland Ute Conference Football organization. Regardless of whether you were his kid or someone else's, he was always willing to step up and be there for you and guide you often with equal words of wisdom and wit.
Sean is survived by his wife, Jaime Smolka Hardwick, whom he spent sixteen married years with. He is also survived by his parents Earl & Colleen Hardwick; his in-laws Clarey & Geri Smolka; his children James (Taylor) Hardwick, Marcus Hardwick and Morgan Hardwick; his brothers Charlie (Doreen) Hardwick, Ted Crookston, Ben Crookston, Lorin Crookston, Jim Smolka and Jeremy (Toni) Smolka; and by many more cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Sean was preceded in death by his brothers Kay Hardwick Gibbany, Justin Smolka and Jeff Smolka.
In light of the COVID-19, known as the Corona virus, there will be a Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020