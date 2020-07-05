Seraph Elaine Page
1926-2020
Our beautiful, sweet, and talented, Seraph Elaine was born July 29, 1926 to Anthony G White and Cora May Adamson in Murray Utah. She had four vivacious sisters June, Virginia, Naomi, and Ruth; Elaine was the baby of the family. Elaine met and married the love of her life Ralph C. Page, they lived in Riverton and had three children Paula, Wade and Patti. Elaine was a devoted mother, and grandmother her family was everything to her. She is survived by her son Ralph, Wade Page and her grandchildren Ben Johnson, and Emily Stickler, and her little lights her great grandchildren Anthony, Cole, Miles, and Colin. She was a social butterfly a loyal, giving friend that served others selflessly, an angel. Please join us in remembering her amazing, full life.
Elaine's viewing will be held Wednesday July 8, 2020 between 6-8 pm at Broomhead Funeral Home * MASKS REQUIRED* Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 9, at 10 am at Riverton Cemetery. For full obit go to www.broomheadhuneralhome.com