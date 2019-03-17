|
|
Sergio A. Alexander
1933-2019
Sergio A. Alexander, 86, passed away on March 13th, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born February 24th, 1933, in Mexico City, Mexico to Telesforo Arellano and Margarita Alexander. He married Eddy Alexander in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 31st, 1998.
Sergio is survived by his wife of 22 years Eddy Alexander, his 7 children: Patricia, Maria Eugenia, Claudio, Tony, Carol, April and Jubi, 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Proceeded in death by his mother, Margarita Alexander and his father Telesforo Arellano.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on April 6th, 2019 @ his home in West Valley City, Utah. Details will be listed @ www.serenityfhs.com.
Please share memories and condolences @ www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019