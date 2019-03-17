Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home
12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103
Draper, UT 84020
801-255-2801
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
@ his home
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sergio Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sergio A. Alexander


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sergio A. Alexander Obituary
Sergio A. Alexander
1933-2019
Sergio A. Alexander, 86, passed away on March 13th, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born February 24th, 1933, in Mexico City, Mexico to Telesforo Arellano and Margarita Alexander. He married Eddy Alexander in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 31st, 1998.
Sergio is survived by his wife of 22 years Eddy Alexander, his 7 children: Patricia, Maria Eugenia, Claudio, Tony, Carol, April and Jubi, 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Proceeded in death by his mother, Margarita Alexander and his father Telesforo Arellano.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on April 6th, 2019 @ his home in West Valley City, Utah. Details will be listed @ www.serenityfhs.com.
Please share memories and condolences @ www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now