Seth Nolan Osborn
2011 - 2020
On Tuesday, June 2, 2020 the world lost two incredible boys. Seth, aged 8 and Ezra, aged 10. The future needed these kids. Their loss will be felt forever.
Seth Nolan Osborn was born on September 22, 2011 in Salt Lake City, Utah. From an early age, Seth's mind was full of uncanny wonder and perception. At three, he asked, "Where do gods come from?" More recently, he wrote an essay on "How to Eat an Orange Mindfully" that begins with holding an orange in your hands, turning its weight, peeling it slowly, and inhaling its scent. Language fascinated him. He loved grammar and pointing out grammatical misuses and the mistakes he overheard in others' speech. He also loved telling jokes, such as: a fish swims into a wall. What does it say? He had a wry sense of humor and felt the tremendous power of words.
Seth worked hard to master what didn't come easy. Wanting to draw tanks well, he spent hours drawing and redrawing over two hundred army tanks. He later moved on to draw battle scenes and create his own comics and illustrated stories. He drew mining birds wearing hard-hats and using picks and shovels to extract gold and diamonds. At other times, he drew historical battles, using nation-states as characters, complete with flags, maps, and staged-battles.
If he was not making books, he was reading them. Seth read widely, often finding information in the books perfect for mischief, like the time he ended up calling the White House because the number was listed in the picturebook Big Plans. Seth had an amazing recall ability for lines in books and movies, which led to a game the three called "Who Said What Where" in which one called out a line and the other two competed to see who could identify it first. "You almost moved me that time," from Roller Girl, or "Typical" from BabyMouse, and many others. He loved playing lego and creating stop motion pictures. He'd wear his good suit when playing FBI with his friends, to the point of wearing holes in the knees of his suit pants. He was always up for a nerf gun battle, water fight, or harmless mischief. Seth will be remembered by his friends as someone who made them laugh with his silly faces and jokes. He loved his friends, his family, and his teachers. He played soccer as a member of "Utah Glory." He played the violin in his school's orchestra. He loved the local library.
On Tuesday, June 2, 2020 the world lost two incredible boys. Seth, aged 8 and Ezra, aged 10. The future needed these kids. Their loss will be felt forever.
Seth was kind and insightful. He was extremely loving and caring. Even in the midst of hard family moments, Seth remained aware of his mother, making her tea, leaving her notes, drawing her pictures. He often said to her, Mom, I think you need a hug. When it came to hugs, his arms were always open wide.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.