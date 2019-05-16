Home

Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Shanan (Demas) Hildenbrand
1958 ~ 2019
Shanan (Demas) Hildenbrand, age 60, passed away in her home in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, May 10th, 2019. She was born on November 7th, 1958 to Gus and Shirley (Bates) Demas.
Shanan was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a kind friend. She was married in her youth to Bob Tyree. The birth of two sons, Rob and Jason, followed shortly thereafter. She later married Ray Hildenbrand and had one son, Alan. At age 40, she "finally got her girl" when Carli was born. A great lover of animals, she enjoyed her time working in veterinary medicine and spoke fondly of the friends she made there. Shanan was loved and appreciated for her caring nature; her door was always open and her coffee never ran out.
She is survived by her devoted children: Rob (Natalie), Jason (Terri), Alan (Veronika), and Carli; seven grandchildren: Emmalee, Parker, Gage, Xander, Destiny, Aidan, and Kyler; great-granddaughter Robin; siblings: Pat (Richard), Dave (Jan), and Steve (Karen), first husband Bob, and many nieces and nephews. Shanan was preceded in death by her soul mate Ray, and her parents Gus and Shirley.
Viewing will be held on Friday, May 17th from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM at City View Memoriam. Graveside Services to follow, 1:00 PM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, support.bestfriends.org.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 16, 2019
