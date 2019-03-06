|
1957 ~ 2019
MANSFIELD, OH - It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home. It is with heavy hearts that the family of Shanna R. Vidra, announce her passing on March 1st, 2019 in Mansfield, OH. She was surrounded by her adoring husband Ken, their daughters Bethany and Jami, precious grandbaby Keira, her brother Marty and her sister-in-law Cherie.
Born June 1st, 1957 in Wichita Falls, TX. Raised in Laurel, MS., she then moved to Salt Lake City, UT in 1978.
Shanna married the love of her life, Kenneth E. Vidra on February 21st, 2003, in the Salt Lake City Temple.
She is also survived by Taylor, Austin, Arianna, Eric, Dooney and Chiara.
Proceeded in death by; parents James and Hazel Redd, brother Jimmy, sister-in-law Maggie and others whose lives impacted Shanna in countless ways.
The family has chosen to have a private memorial service and would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. They also wish to thank those who provided compassionate care during her health challenges both in Utah and Ohio, especially those associated with Mansfield Kidney Center.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the or Shanna's (Grammy) Memorial Garden (please make inquiries to the family).
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and encourage condolences by visiting:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Ditto Sweet Baby, Ditto.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019