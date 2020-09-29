1/1
Shannon Holmgren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shannon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shannon Bradshaw Holmgren
1933 ~ 2020
Our feisty, stubborn, sweet, and loving matriarch passed away on September 21, 2020. Mom was born on September 29, 1933, The youngest child of Melvin K. and Mary Lorene Bradshaw. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Merrill, and Richard Bradshaw.
Mom married her sweetheart Richard Madson Holmgren on Aug. 15, 1950, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, Mom and Dad brought 6 beautiful children into the world. After Dad's untimely death in Nov. 1976, Mom shouldered the responsibility of being our family's matriarch. As a family, we are overjoyed that Mom and Dad are finally reunited.
Mom is survived by all 6 children - Kurt (Becky) Holmgren, Kim (Garff) Cannon, Karrie (Kerry) Miller, Kaye (Greg) Foy, Kristin (Mike) Thompson, and Kollin Holmgren. She leaves behind a 3-generation legacy of 27 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Of the many talents Mom had, her examples of hard work, unwavering commitment to do the right thing, and selfless service to others are those by which we honor her. Mom spent her life in the service of others, primarily making sure that they had delicious food in their bellies. The pride of her professional life was her humble catering company, aptly named Shannon's Catering.
Another one of mom's love was clothes. A fashionista in her own right, mom was a true collector of clothes. And more clothes. She may not have worn ¼ of them, but her closet was full of her favorite treasures.
Many Things can and will be said on your behalf dear Mother, but this is what we want to tell you most of all. We will miss you and will always love you. Give Dad a big hug for all of us and rest in his arms, again.
A private graveside service will be held on Sept. 30, 2020, for family members. Funeral services by Larkin Mortuary and interred at Salt Lake City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation in Mom's honor to the Parkinson's Foundation at the University of Utah. We thank Sandy Health & Rehab for their care and keeping of Mom over the last 2 years. For more information please visit www.larkinmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved