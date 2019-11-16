|
Shannon Lee Culley
1942 ~ 2019
Our beautiful sweet wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Shannon was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 15, 1942 to Clarence and La Von Rasmussen. Shannon attended Granger High School where she graduated in 1960. Later that year she married her long-time sweetheart, Allen Culley. Together Shannon and Allen had 5 loving children. Shannon's greatest passion was spending time with family while they enjoyed camping, boating and the outdoors. Shannon is survived by her husband of 59 years Allen Culley, their sons Craig (Jodie) and Chris (Jenn), daughters Corbie (Erick) and Torri (Kevin), 10 grandchildren, Nichole, Ashley, Chandell, Macie, Dylan, Grace, Maya, Olivia, Luke and Evan, 3 great grandchildren Hunter, McKenzie and Casen. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence & La Von Rasmussen, sister Maureen Mackay and their beautiful baby girl, Stacey.
Services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City. Visitation will be from 11:00 am-12:30 pm. Memorial Service at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Park 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019