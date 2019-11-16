Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Valley View Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Valley View Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shannon Culley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon Lee Culley


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shannon Lee Culley Obituary
Shannon Lee Culley
1942 ~ 2019
Our beautiful sweet wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Shannon was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 15, 1942 to Clarence and La Von Rasmussen. Shannon attended Granger High School where she graduated in 1960. Later that year she married her long-time sweetheart, Allen Culley. Together Shannon and Allen had 5 loving children. Shannon's greatest passion was spending time with family while they enjoyed camping, boating and the outdoors. Shannon is survived by her husband of 59 years Allen Culley, their sons Craig (Jodie) and Chris (Jenn), daughters Corbie (Erick) and Torri (Kevin), 10 grandchildren, Nichole, Ashley, Chandell, Macie, Dylan, Grace, Maya, Olivia, Luke and Evan, 3 great grandchildren Hunter, McKenzie and Casen. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence & La Von Rasmussen, sister Maureen Mackay and their beautiful baby girl, Stacey.
Services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City. Visitation will be from 11:00 am-12:30 pm. Memorial Service at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Park 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shannon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -