Shannon M Gee
1931 ~ 2019
Our family's collective hearts are broken with the passing of our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and matriarch of our family, Shannon McDonald Gee.
Mom was born at home to Eva and William McDonald on June 18, 1931 in the small town of Ferron, Utah. She was the youngest of four siblings - Madge, Dot & twin brother Sharon. Their small 4 room home had only cold running water and they were warmed by a coal burning stove and heater. They had a large garden and orchard that provided fruits and vegetables and raised pigs for food and for trading for other food and supplies. Her family moved to Helper, Utah before relocating to Vallejo, CA where her parents had jobs. They were there only a week in 1941 before WWll broke out. She worked tending babies and bagging groceries earning money for school clothes. She taught herself to play clarinet and was part of the high school band and orchestra. She met dad - Philip F Gee - in October 1951 through family acquaintances. He was soon called to duty to fight in the Korean conflict. Upon his return, they borrowed his dad's car and ran away to get married. Driving through winter weather, they stopped in Elko and found a Justice of the Peace & his wife to marry them and witness their ceremony on December 19, 1952. They moved to SLC and lived in the Kimball apts where mom worked as an operator for "The Phone Co". Dad's work for Mt. Bell took them and their household to various parts of southern Utah - Richfield, St. George, Price, Gunnison and Orem. In 1959 they purchased their current home in Sandy where they have lived and raised their family for the past 60 years.
Mom's sweet, kind and loving soul showed through with all - family, friend and stranger. Her warm embrace made everyone feel like she was their mom or grandma. Whoever dropped by couldn't leave without a dive into her candy jar! She loved everything family; Sunday dinners where the smell of pot roast filled the air; every holiday required a get together with food, socializing & a custom gift bag for everyone containing just the perfect things; summers in the trailer at Fish Lake provided for celebration with Lake Friends, camping, fishing and cool mountain air.
Her love is left with those grieving her passing; Phil - husband of 67 years, children Pam (Rick) Norman, Stephanie Stolte, Stephen Gee & Chris (Amy) Gee. Becky (Burke) Hall & other family were waiting for her as she arrived in heaven. Grandchildren - Shane, Tracy, Jeremy, Hailey, Dan, Jake, Lily, Cassi, Mike, Morgan & Jojo.
Viewing and service will be Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens. 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. Sandy, Ut 84092. Viewing 9am - 10:45am. Service 11am. Interment at Mausoleum following service. Wear your favorite red in honor & celebration of our beautiful Shannon.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019