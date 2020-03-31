|
1944 ~ 2020
Our wonderful Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Aunt, Sharlene Manchester Kaul went back to Mother Earth on March 25, 2020.
She was born December 13th, 1944 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Morris P. Manchester and Shirley Miller Manchester. She was the eldest of 8 children. Her early life was spent traveling with her career Army Father and Mother to mostly West Coast duty stations. She was known from an early age for her fabulous painting and artistic skills, Mr. Skidmores prize student. She added watercolor to her oil painting skill in recent years.
She married Daniel Gene Kaul June 25, 1965 in Erda, Utah. Her and Danny lived in California, Salt Lake City and Stansbury Park, Utah. Most recently in Mesquite, NV where she passed away.
Sharlene was the epitome of the social butterfly and loved everyone. She was generous to a fault and sent her family and friends cards and gifts for every occasion. She loved Rock & Roll, Casino's and all creatures especially pigs.
She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father. Survived by her husband Danny, Daughter and Son in law Carla and Jason Huggard and 2 grandsons Castle and Logan. Her siblings Mary, Leslie (Bud), David, Elizabeth (Liz), Dorothy (Dot), William (Bill) and John. Her numerous Nieces and Nephews, Cousins and Aunt Ruth. She was extremely proud of her career as a Salt Lake County Sheriff's dispatcher which left her with an uncountable number of Friends. All of this from a life well spent.
As per her wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial will be held at a later date. We will notify the family and keep you updated through social media.
Happy Travels to the Casino on the other side our sweetest Sharlene.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020