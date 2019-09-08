|
|
Sharlene Dean Millgate Richins Iverson
1933-2019
Sharlene Dean Millgate Richins Iverson, 86, passed away surrounded by loved ones in West Jordan, Utah on September 3, 2019. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Sharlene was born on August 27, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Elvin Ray and Laura Duncan Millgate.
Sharlene married Dallas Richins on August 25, 1956 (later divorced) and together they raised four children in Salt Lake City, Utah. She later moved to Clancy, Montana and married Fayne Iverson on November 27, 1981. Their grandchildren have fond memories of summers spent at their mountain home. Sharlene loved music and was an accomplished pianist.
Sharlene leaves behind three children, Ralph (Jeanne) Richins, Robyn (Gary) Curtis, and Laura (Rex) Dipo and three step-children, Nadine (Ken) Edwards, Brian Iverson, and Lynn Bennett. Also 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and many close cousins. Sharlene is preceded in death by her husband, daughter, Dallene Mower, parents, brother, Jackie, and her grandson, Logan.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019