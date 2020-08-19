Sharlene S. Green

1945 ~ 2020

Sharlene Strader Green was born on June 2, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky to Alice Spor and Johnny Strader; biological father Elmer Duffield. Sharlene passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at the age of 75 after struggling for several years with Alzheimer's.

Known as Charlie in her teen years, she kept in touch with several close friends her entire life. She loved her sisters, Yvonne and Kathleen, and adored her younger brother, Kim. She attended East High School and graduated from Granite High. Sharlene met the love of her life, Steven Green, when they both worked at The Appliance Service Center in downtown Salt Lake City. They married on August 26, 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple. Steve was a perfect match; where one lacked, the other filled. They shared 54 years together, raising 5 children (John, Paul, Janet, Rebecca, and Daniel) and treasured their 20 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Sharlene worked at Brown Floral, the SLC School District, and the University of Utah Orthopedic Center. To her, however, the most important job was caring for her family.

Her children will always remember her as a kind and nurturing mother. She frequently had the phone in her hand, danced and sang while she ironed, watched favorite TV shows (soap operas, Little House on the Prairie, Highway to Heaven, and musicals), baked the most amazing 3 layer brownies, and had some really funny sayings.

Grandma Shar was famous for her chocolate milkshakes, Christmas PJ's, and comfy handmade blankets. She especially enjoyed making baby blankets, spending time picking out material and putting cute peaks around the edges, which she made for family, friends, and sometimes complete strangers. She learned how to crochet from her mother-in-law, Ina, and could often be found working on an afghan. She truly cared for people, making friends everywhere she went, even in the line at the grocery store. She collected figurines and dolls and loved buying stuffed animals for the grandkids (or so she said). Christmas was a special time and she gave as much as she possibly could to family, friends, and neighbors.

She was an active member of the 29th Ward for over 50 years and enjoyed serving in many callings, including a service mission in the Orange Street Branch. She especially loved doing genealogy and worked for several years in the Name Extraction Program with German records.

Words cannot express how much our wife, mom, grandma, and friend will be missed. A viewing will be held Thursday evening, August 20, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Larkin Mortuary (1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah 84092) followed by a graveside service Friday morning, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Salt Lake City Cemetery (200 N Street, SLC, Utah 84103).



