Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sharon's life story with friends and family

Share Sharon's life story with friends and family

1941 ~ 2020

Born on November 21, 1941 Died June 13, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Maurice James Brown & Doris Losser, sister Linda Brown Morris & son Jeremy Gonzales. Survived by 1 sister, 5 daughters, 2 sons, grandchildren & great grandchildren. Please join a Zoom funeral on June 27th at 3:00 pm. RSVP (801) 410-0180 to be admitted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store