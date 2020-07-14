1/1
Sharon Ann Vriens Alfrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1942 ~ 2020
Sharon (aka "Auntie Pickle") passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 in Centennial, CO. She was born on Dec 9, 1942 in SLC, UT, and served a mission in New Zealand where she met her eternal companion, Joseph Thomas Alfrey, Jr. (Tom), who preceded her in death. Sharon is survived by her 4 sons, daughter, 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and 3 siblings and brother-in-law. Graveside services July 18, 2020. For full obituary and service details: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9259353

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved