Sharon Arnold Andrizzi
1937 ~ 2019
Sharon Arnold Andrizzi, special wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on November 3, 2019.
Sharon was born in Cleveland, Utah on May 29, 1937 to Gomer and Ruth Alger Arnold.
On June 10, 1955, she married her sweetheart, Ernest "Ernie" Andrizzi, Jr. in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 57 years until his passing in 2012.
Sharon was proud to grow up on a farm in the small town of Cleveland, Utah where she learned a work ethic second to none. After graduating high school and getting married, she and Ernie moved to Sandy, Utah where they raised their kids, and thanks to her hard work, always had the nicest yard in the neighborhood. She worked in many jobs over her lifetime to ensure her kids always had the best of everything. She was a beautiful woman who could hit the ball out of old Asay Field and would often challenge her sons' friends to an arm wrestle - many times ending in victory. She was always a talented artist but cultivated her talent of oil painting after the passing of her husband. Many family and friends are proud to display a painting by "Sharon" in their homes.
Sharon was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She found great joy serving the youth in scouting, primary and the young women's program. Later in life she relished the opportunity to serve the elderly at the Atria Senior Living Center. She was a friend to the downhearted and always an advocate of the underdog. She looked forward to her weekly lunches with her sisters in the Crescent 11th Ward.
Sharon is survived by her children Brett (Kathy) Andrizzi, Todd (Sherrie) Andrizzi, of Sandy, Lance (Joanna) Andrizzi of Farmington, Tara (LaVon) Edwards of South Jordan and Flynn (Alison) Andrizzi of Newport Beach, CA; 17 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; her older sister Shirley Mangum of Orem, younger brothers Brent (JoAnn) and Barry (Carolyn) Arnold of St. George.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Ernest Brad Andrizzi, brothers, Gomer, Jr, Kyle and Shefton Arnold, and sisters Marilyn McCandless and Yvonna Mortensen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crescent 11th Ward Chapel - 89 E. 11000 So., Sandy, Utah. Friends may call Friday from 6-8 pm at Anderson & Goff Mortuary - 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah or Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Crescent 11th Ward. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019