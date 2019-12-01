|
|
December 20th, 1944 ~
November 28th, 2019
Sharon passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thanksgiving morning. Over the last few years Sharon had struggled with Bile Duct Cancer, through it all she showed a great deal of bravery, kept her sense of humor and was kind and compassionate to all. During her life Sharon had many adventures and liked to share her exploits including infamous trips to the Beach with her Sisters and Cousin and traveling and living globally with her husband and her children. Sharon eventually settled in Utah and later Nevada. Sharon was known to binge on candy, cokes and shopping sprees but her greatest joy was spoiling her 8 grandchildren. She also enjoyed photography, knitting, a good rom-com and dog walks with her Sunset Green friends.
Sharon was proceeded in rest by her Husband Tom Clark, Grandson Justin and her dog Charlie. She is survived by her sisters and cousin (Dee, Phyllis and Madeline), her Children (Denise, Bill and Keith), 8 grandchildren, one great grandchild and her dog Boris.
As Sharon hated cold weather a service in her memory will be held in SLC in spring. Please RSVP to her son Bill Clark @ [email protected] for further TBD details.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019