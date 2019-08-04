Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mount Jordan 3rd Ward Chapel
8950 S. 300 E
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Jordan 3rd Ward Chapel
8950 S. 300 E
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Hollinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Hollinger


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Hollinger Obituary
Sharon Hollinger
1963 ~ 2019
Sharon Hollinger, 56, passed away Aug. 1, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. She was born March 23, 1963 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Charles and Denece Taylor Hollinger. She was a graduate of Jordan High School, Dixie College and Southern Utah University. Taught in Hurricane, Utah while residing in St. George. She was been living in Sandy, Utah, and was last employed by Marriott International.
Survived by parents, 6 siblings: twin sister Karen (Ken) Grygla, brothers Dennis Reed (Rhonda) Hollinger, Kenneth Hollinger, Loren Alan (Maggie) Hollinger, Brian Lee (Shana) Hollinger, Nathan Hollinger, and numerous other relatives.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, in the Mount Jordan 3rd Ward Chapel, 8950 S. 300 E., Sandy, starting at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. There will also be a viewing Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale. Interment, Sandy City Cemetery.
For a full obituary, go to www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now