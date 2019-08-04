|
Sharon Hollinger
1963 ~ 2019
Sharon Hollinger, 56, passed away Aug. 1, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. She was born March 23, 1963 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Charles and Denece Taylor Hollinger. She was a graduate of Jordan High School, Dixie College and Southern Utah University. Taught in Hurricane, Utah while residing in St. George. She was been living in Sandy, Utah, and was last employed by Marriott International.
Survived by parents, 6 siblings: twin sister Karen (Ken) Grygla, brothers Dennis Reed (Rhonda) Hollinger, Kenneth Hollinger, Loren Alan (Maggie) Hollinger, Brian Lee (Shana) Hollinger, Nathan Hollinger, and numerous other relatives.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, in the Mount Jordan 3rd Ward Chapel, 8950 S. 300 E., Sandy, starting at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. There will also be a viewing Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale. Interment, Sandy City Cemetery.
For a full obituary, go to www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019