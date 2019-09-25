|
|
Sharon Joy Nygren
March 24,1948 ~ Sept 19, 2019
Sharon Joy Nygren passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019. She was born March 24, 1948 to Joyce Teal and Horace McDaniel and was the second oldest of three sisters and one brother: Rose Mary MCDaniel Kelland, Judy McDaniel Grinvald, Teresa McDaniel Young, and Doug McDaniel. She loved all of her siblings dearly.
Sharon married her soulmate and love of her life Larry K. Nygren in June 1979. She had two children: Justin Holladay and Jackie Chamberlain; and had four stepchildren she loved as her own: Eric, Daren, Alan and Michael Nygren. She is also survived by three beautiful granddaughters: December Holladay, Britney Nygren, and Kalyn Guthrie.
Sharon was blessed with a beautiful aura and gave love freely to anyone in need. Her radiance will leave a vacancy on this Earth but her family can rest knowing she is in everlasting peace, joining her parents and her sister Rose Mary.
In lieu of a service, if anyone would like to honor Sharon, remember her shining light and love. The family would like to recognize the excellent and compassionate staff of Nathan Adelson Hospice, who made Sharon's last months on Earth peaceful. You may donate to Nathan Adelson Hospice by visiting https://www.nah.org/get-involved/make-a-donation.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019