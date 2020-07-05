Sharon June Kunzler Cambell
1939 ~ 2020
Sharon June Kunzler Cambell passed away July 3, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. Sharon was born October 29, 1939 to Walter Kunzler and Josie Mae Evans. She grew up the oldest of 2 children on a small farm in Willard, UT. She worked hard along with her family where industry and frugality were lived. She went to Box Elder High school and enjoyed seminary and playing the violin in orchestra.
She went to Weber State Academy and worked for the Selective Service System. She married Norman Cambell on the 20th Nov 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple. She gave birth to three children Russell Norman, Kevin Ray, and Lauralee. Norman and Sharon made their homes in Salt Lake, Murray and then in Kearns. She served in various callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including Primary Teacher and choristor. After the children were grown, she worked at the Federal Highway Administration. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, ceramics, and reading. She had a firm testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She was a worker in the Jordan River Temple for many years. It was her joy in life. She was very firm in her beliefs and was a moral compass to her family. She will be missed.
She is survived by her son Russell (Stephanie) Cambell of Magna, son Kevin (Karen) Cambell of West Valley, daughter Lauralee (Josh) Church of Sandy and brother Sam (Joann) Kunzler of Willard. 9 grandkids: Chelsey, Heather, Gabby, Chris, Jacob, Melissa, Matthew, Brooklyn, Ethan. She is preceded in death by her husband Norman and her parents. Interment will be held at the Willard City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank those at Legacy Village in Taylorsville for the kind and tender care given to mom during the last 4 1/2 years. The family would like to thank all those in the Kearns 1st Ward for years of friendship and assistance.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Willard City Cemetery, Willard, Utah, with a viewing on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
