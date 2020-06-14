Sharon Ladean Grant
1947 - 2020
Dec 27, 1947 ~ June 6, 2020
Sharon passed away on June 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She married to John S. Grant, on March 10, 1978. She is survived by John her husband and her son Jeffrey Scott Fletcher and his family.
Sharon said "I was given the life I have." Her life included much love for her son, it also came with many very tough battles to be fought and won, and each was fought with strength and dignity. Not once in her life was Sharon overheard questioning her life's position and challenges.
Sharon enjoyed many friends, people able to see her kindness, her many strengths and her genuine honesty, the family would like to thank you for the friendship and love you have each shared with her.
Sharon will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial service is not planned. Please share your photos and memories with her family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers please consider a small donation to The Muscular Dystrophy Association of Utah or the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
