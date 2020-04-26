|
Sharon Shipley
Aurora, Utah
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Lee Anderson Shipley on April 16, 2020 in Gunnison, Utah. Sharon was born March 19, 1941 to Gay Maruice Anderson Jr. and Dorothy Maud Kinder at the Stanford University Hospital in Palo Alto, California. She was the oldest of 3 siblings.
Sharon went to school in Central Point, Oregon. Then started working for the telephone company (Mountain Bell) at the age of 19, retiring after 30 years. She had a great love for gardening with a special love for dragonflies.
Sharon married Lewis Robert Shipley on January 20, 1962 in Medford, Oregon, he preceded her in death on September 5, 2019. Together they spent their married life happily living in Oregon, Idaho and Utah. She was a faithful and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions throughout her life, including a mission with her husbandto Nauvoo, Illinois in 2004.
She is survived by her children: Robert (Amy) Shipley, Danielle (Lee) Crysel; 4 grandsons: Nathan, Christian, Chance and Nash; and 1 great-grandson, Britton; siblings: Richard (Jan) Roller; Jill Spears; siblings-in-law: Ann (Dick) Cobb, Steve (Marion) Shipley, Bill Chesley.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; four grandsons: Nicholas, Jeremy, Joshua, and Jacob Shipley, sister in-law Jeanne Chesley.
A private family graveside service was held Wednesday April 22, 2020 in the Paradise Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020