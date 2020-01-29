Home

Sharon Lee Utter


1942 - 2020
Sharon Lee Utter
1942~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Born August 16, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah and passed away January 24, 2020. Married Robert "Bob" Winton Utter on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1964. Survived by daughter, Michelle, son, Kurt (Kathy), grandchildren Mikelle, Kaitlin, Cove & Nicole. Preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" W Utter, wonderful grandson Devon W. Utter, parents John & Jackie Benson along with sister Jackie Ann Leon.
Service information and link information for more details and notes about Sharon; www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020
