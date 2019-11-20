|
Sharon Linda Atkinson Trujillo
Aug 25, 1941 ~ Nov 16, 2019
Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Sharon Linda Atkinson Trujillo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on November 16, 2019 from complications related to Alzheimer's disease. Sharon was born to Kenneth and Laura Atkinson on August 25, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was raised on a farm in Taylorsville, Utah, and often spoke about her experiences living on the farm. Sharon attended Granite High School. On a blind date mom met the love of her life, Mike Trujillo. They were married when she was 17 and Mike was 18, and were married for nearly 60 years. Mike preceded her in death on November 21, 2018. Mom's greatest joy was her family. There was nothing she wouldn't do for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love knew no bounds for her family! We will always remember all the fun camping and fishing trips. Every grandchild and great-grandchild will remember how special grandma made them feel. She was a great cook and we will all remember her legendary Sunday dinners! She loved to crochet and made many beautiful afghans and doilies. Sharon worked as a medical transcriptionist for ARUP for 10 years. She will be deeply missed by all of her family but we are so happy her suffering is over. Alzheimer's is a terrible disease that robbed mom of her memories and identity. Sharon is survived by her children, Kelly (Brad) Beckstead, and Timothy (Jodi) Trujillo, 8 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, brother Frank (Kaylene) Atkinson, and sister Kathy (Rick) Gee. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Michael Trujillo, and grandson, Steven Trujillo. Special thanks to Tina, Dan, Rebecca, Melissa, and the caregivers at Beehive Homes of South Jordan where mom was cared for this past year. There will be no viewing. There will be a celebration of life held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the LDS Church building, 2812 West 11800 South, South Jordan, Utah from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the , .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019